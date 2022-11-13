Vicus Capital Sells 871 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 868,064 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,396 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

