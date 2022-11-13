VIDT Datalink Trading Down 69.7% This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $120.96 million and $3.24 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 69.7% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00581868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,013.59 or 0.30308581 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

