Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the October 15th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

