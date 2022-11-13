Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 681.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Barclays lowered their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

