Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

