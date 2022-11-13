Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,527 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 586.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.