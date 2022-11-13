Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 16,181 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 35,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 299,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

