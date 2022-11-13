Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $356.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

