Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,601,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,127. The stock has a market cap of $387.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.07. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

