Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 18.4% in October

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.