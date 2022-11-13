Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLPNY remained flat at $4.77 on Friday. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.00) to €29.20 ($29.20) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Voestalpine from €29.00 ($29.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($28.70) to €21.00 ($21.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

