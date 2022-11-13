Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 258.85% from the company’s current price.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 116.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Stories

