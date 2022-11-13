Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.40.
WBX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
