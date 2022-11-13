Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $163.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

