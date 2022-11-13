Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.24 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $444,318.05 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00023305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

