Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $442,566.81

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $27.05 million and $442,566.81 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00078930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023436 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005681 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.