Warburg Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CBK opened at €7.64 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.19. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($9.51).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

