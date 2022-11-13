Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.80) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.50) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($4.90) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.52 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.41. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($16.74).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

