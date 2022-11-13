Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s previous close.

WRBY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE WRBY opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.72. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,495 in the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.