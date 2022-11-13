Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $138,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $999,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

