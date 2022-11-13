Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of Waters worth $48,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $331.85 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

