WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.62 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $58.62 million and $1.87 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.73 or 0.30163970 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

