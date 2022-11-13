Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 74.1% in October

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WEG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 53,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.