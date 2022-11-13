WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “average” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTC:WHTCF opened at 2.44 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of 2.00 and a 1 year high of 5.44.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

