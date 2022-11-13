Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $5.75

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.89.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 6.0 %

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.90. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 16.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.