Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $13.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CGBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 10.4%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

