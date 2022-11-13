Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $4.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $160,685.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,657 shares of company stock valued at $426,914. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

