WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.02 million and approximately $689,056.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00034248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00344593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00023464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004231 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001069 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018631 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

