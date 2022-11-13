William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 877,134 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 877,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,003,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,047 shares of company stock valued at $58,194,482 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.