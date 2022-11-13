William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $68.49 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $538.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.16 and its 200-day moving average is $542.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

