Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $131.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

