Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $70.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after purchasing an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.