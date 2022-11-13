WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.