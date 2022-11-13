WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.