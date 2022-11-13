WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.59 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

