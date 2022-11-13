WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.01 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,224 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 63.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

