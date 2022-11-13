WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 14,669 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SO opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

