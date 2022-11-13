WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BOH. Compass Point decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $81.30 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.