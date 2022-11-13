WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of WD-40 worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.67%.
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
