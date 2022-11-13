WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,621 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5,465.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $256,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 101.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

KLIC opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

