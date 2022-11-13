WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 47,644 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,644 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

