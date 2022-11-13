WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $2.54 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

