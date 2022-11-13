WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. 5,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 68,374 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

