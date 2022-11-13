WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the October 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 696,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,218. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 189.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,807.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,327,000 after purchasing an additional 117,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter.

