WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the October 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 696,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,218. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.