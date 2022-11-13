Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,016.0 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up $5.89 on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

