Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,016.0 days.
Wizz Air Price Performance
Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up $5.89 on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $65.00.
Wizz Air Company Profile
