Wojak Finance Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $160.13 million and $30,835.90 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00582651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,055.12 or 0.30357437 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

