WOW-token Price Tops $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $449.50 million and approximately $741.04 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.62 or 0.01700031 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00034124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00050815 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.01776853 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001536 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04544811 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

