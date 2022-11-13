WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 1,517,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $309.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

