WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

WW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.39. 1,517,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,027. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

WW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

