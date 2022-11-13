XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Update

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of XBIT opened at $3.51 on Friday. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 440.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

